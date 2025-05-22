CASI Pharmaceuticals’ (CASI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a negative return on equity of 181.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,158 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.64% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

