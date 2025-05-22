BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) vs. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Head to Head Contrast

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54% BioCardia -1,999.77% N/A -208.38%

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2,908.75%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,229.79%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and BioCardia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $170,000.00 38.87 -$28.96 million ($0.31) -0.29 BioCardia $58,000.00 167.84 -$11.57 million ($2.33) -0.81

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioCardia beats AIM ImmunoTech on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company has collaboration agreements with CellProthera in the development of ProtheraCytes, which is currently under Phase II trial for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

