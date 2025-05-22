Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) versus Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Critical Contrast

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Nomura Research Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 1 1 2.50 Nomura Research Institute 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.31 $12.22 billion $6.06 4.82 Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 4.60 $549.54 million $1.08 37.43

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Nomura Research Institute”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 6.90% 11.39% 4.19% Nomura Research Institute 11.96% 21.78% 9.99%

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura Research Institute pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Nomura Research Institute on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

