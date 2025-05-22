Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Lear stock opened at $91.12 on Monday. Lear has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Lear’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lear by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

