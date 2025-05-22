KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Financial Survey

Volatility and Risk

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 5.85, indicating that its share price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group -6.23% N/A -9.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $11.25 billion 0.00 $782.83 million N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group $160.12 million 0.26 -$21.01 million ($0.09) -7.39

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. It also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, the company sells cargo capacity to third parties. Further, it operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services. The company also leases office space; operates its ticket counters; and maintains a maintenance office for its maintenance staff and for storage of aircraft records, spare parts, and consumables. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of eleven passenger aircraft and three cargo aircraft. Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

