Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. Visteon has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,764 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.