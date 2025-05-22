DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRIO. TD Cowen cut DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DarioHealth

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. DarioHealth has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.55.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 205.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of DarioHealth worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.