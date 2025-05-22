Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1,220.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,150.00.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,194.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,026.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $954.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,211.22. The company has a market cap of $508.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

