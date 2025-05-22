Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

AMD stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

