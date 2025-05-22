Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Head-To-Head Review

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mach Natural Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33 California Resources 0 3 8 2 2.92

Mach Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.76%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $60.36, indicating a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mach Natural Resources $957.24 million 1.79 $346.56 million $1.60 9.05 California Resources $3.31 billion 1.14 $564.00 million $5.51 7.70

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mach Natural Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mach Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.8%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mach Natural Resources pays out 197.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. California Resources pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mach Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and California Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mach Natural Resources 25.17% 23.58% 12.00% California Resources 17.43% 12.16% 6.15%

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats California Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

