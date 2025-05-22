CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

