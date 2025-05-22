AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,887.82.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2%

AZO stock opened at $3,870.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,678.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,435.86. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in AutoZone by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.