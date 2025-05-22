Head-To-Head Analysis: PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) versus LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and LadRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A $330,000.00 $0.74 1.41 LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A

Volatility & Risk

LadRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PharmaCyte Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and LadRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A 0.76% 0.45% LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech beats LadRx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte. Ltd. and Austrianova Singapore Pte. Ltd. to use the Cell-in-the-Box technology for cancer treatment. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

