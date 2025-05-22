Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $1,633,946.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of RIVN opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.24.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

