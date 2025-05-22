Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

ATLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Atlanticus by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.24 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

