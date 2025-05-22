Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,625,250. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Down 3.3%
NYSE:CVNA opened at $292.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.66. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.20 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $311.88.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on CVNA
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- About the Markup Calculator
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.