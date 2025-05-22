Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 24,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. The trade was a 5.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Mack bought 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,289.39. This represents a 4.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,931 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 374.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 423,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTG opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 25.67 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

