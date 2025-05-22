Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.15% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,130 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,132,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,366,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after purchasing an additional 362,051 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0%

BATS:FBCG opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

