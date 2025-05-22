Jeffrey Hackman Purchases 15,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Hackman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.77 per share, with a total value of C$146,580.00.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of FRX opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.48. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.65 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$221.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 0.25.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
