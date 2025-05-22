MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

