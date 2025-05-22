NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £128.50 ($172.32) and last traded at £128 ($171.65), with a volume of 1633401 shares. The stock had previously closed at £127.95 ($171.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

NEXT Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of £115.32 and a 200-day moving average of £103.80. The firm has a market cap of £15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current year.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 208 ($2.79) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Insider Transactions at NEXT

In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol bought 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £118.55 ($158.98) per share, with a total value of £32,008.50 ($42,924.10). Also, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123.62 ($165.78), for a total transaction of £12,362,000 ($16,577,712.22). Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About NEXT

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

