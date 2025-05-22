Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 447,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 447,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

