Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($31.51) price objective on the stock.

Cerillion Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($16.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970 ($26.42).

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 23.90 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Cerillion had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerillion will post 53.0708661 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerillion Company Profile

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

