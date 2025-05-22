Mincon Group’s (MCON) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON MCON opened at GBX 37.52 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.21. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 50 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.30 million, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.79%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

