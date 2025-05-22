American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Raised by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in American Electric Power by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

