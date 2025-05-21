FY2026 Earnings Forecast for YMAB Issued By HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

