Connective Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Connective Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 319,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 102,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 551,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

