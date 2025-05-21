Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.46% of Alkermes worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,363,000 after acquiring an additional 903,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,478,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,450,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 209,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,462,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

