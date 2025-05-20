Windsor Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,068 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after buying an additional 4,180,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,979,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,194,000 after purchasing an additional 866,903 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

