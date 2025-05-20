Windsor Advisory Group LLC Invests $291,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,769,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VONG opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.