The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Position Lifted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after buying an additional 197,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,497,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,630,000 after purchasing an additional 159,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,350. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,238 shares of company stock worth $912,050. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

