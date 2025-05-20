Wexford Capital LP Buys New Shares in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,230,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 1,375,265 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 1,203,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 1,020,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,549,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BCAX stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.
Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
