Wexford Capital LP Buys New Shares in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,230,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 1,375,265 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 1,203,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 1,020,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,549,000.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.