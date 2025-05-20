Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $39.44 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 365.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,828 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $39,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,892,000 after purchasing an additional 627,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after purchasing an additional 619,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,372 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,745,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,984,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.26. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

