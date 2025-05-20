Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,027 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

