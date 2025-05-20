Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stock Position Lowered by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Haleon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Haleon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

