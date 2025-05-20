Washington Harbour Partners LP Increases Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up about 6.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.83.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

