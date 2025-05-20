Graham Cooley Buys 216,668 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Graham Cooley purchased 216,668 shares of Gelion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.67) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029,018.64 ($4,045,704.07).

LON:GELN opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Tuesday. Gelion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.20.

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gelion plc will post 4.8979592 earnings per share for the current year.

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global -energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising two globally important next generation technologies: Lithium-Sulfur (LiS) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications. Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

