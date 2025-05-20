Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Repligen Stock Down 0.2%

RGEN stock opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $102.97 and a 12 month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.