Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,040 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 143,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

