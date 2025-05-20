Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRG opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $163.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.38.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

