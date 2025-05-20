Waverly Advisors LLC Has $26.88 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 216.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,962 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

