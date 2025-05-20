Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,928,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,076.48. This represents a 78.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 738,978 shares of company stock valued at $74,135,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

