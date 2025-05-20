Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Increased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,039 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,647 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $144,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $295.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.50.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.32.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

