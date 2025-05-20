Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) is Whitefort Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,241,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,949 shares during the period. Arbutus Biopharma accounts for 20.8% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned 6.99% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $43,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.50. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

