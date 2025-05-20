Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,015 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ROK opened at $308.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $310.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.30 and its 200 day moving average is $275.41.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. The trade was a 45.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,839 shares of company stock worth $2,014,256. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

