iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

