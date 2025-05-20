iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock Position Decreased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

