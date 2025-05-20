Western Standard LLC Purchases 890,507 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890,507 shares during the period. Matterport makes up 5.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 0.50% of Matterport worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matterport by 8,366.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,305,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242,493 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,124,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $3,613,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $3,240,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

