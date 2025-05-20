Windsor Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

