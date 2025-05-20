Woodline Partners LP Has $62.41 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,835 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $62,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 191,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

